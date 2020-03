Next steps if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

NATS OF RINGINGHELLO THIS IS LIZMARIE WITH G-HEALTH,HOW CAN I HELP YOU.THESE ARE THEREGISTERED NURSESON THE OTHER ENDOF THE LINE WHENYOU CALL YOURPHYSICIAN'S OFFICE.TAKING THE CALLSFROM HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE DURING THELAST FEW WEEKS OFTHE CORONAVIRUSCRISIS.DOCTORS OFFICESHAVE COMMITEDNURSES SPECIFICALLYTO TALKING WITHPEOPLE ABOUT THEIRSYMPTOMS.TOMARA MANUEL IS AREGISTER NURSEDOING WHAT SHE CANTO KEEP PEOPLECALM."CALL US BACK IF IT ISGETTING WORST...KEEP TAKING YOURTEMPERATURE ANDSTAY IN THE HOUSE"BEFORE YOU CALL..DOCTOR JOSHUAUSEN FROM PRIMARYCARE OF WESTERNNEW YORK SAYS TOTHINK ABOUT THESEQUESTIONS:SOTJOSHUA-- USENPRIMARY CARE OFWESTERN NEW YORK"THEY ARE GOING TOBE ASKED IF THEYHAVE A FEVER.FOLLOWED BY DOTHEY KNOW IF THEYHAD AN EXPOSURE.IF THEY KNOW THEDIFFERENCEBETWEEN A CONTACTAND AN EXPOSURE.WHERE A CONTACT ISJUST LIKE WHAT ITSOUNDS LIKE,SOMEONE THATWORKED RIGHT NEXTTO THEM.

SOMEONETHEY HAD INTIMATECONTACT WITH.

WHILEEXPOSURE IS WHERETHEY WERE JUST INTHE SAME AREA ASSOMEONE.THE QUESTION TOO ISIF YOU ARE HAVINGTROUBLE BREATHINGCAN YOU EXPLAINHOW.IT'S REALLY THEBREATHING AND IF APERSON ISSTRUGGLING WITHTHAT THEN THATSWHEN WE LOOK TOSEE IF THERE'S SOMESORT OF SUPPORT WECANT GET OTHERTHAN JUST GETTINGBETTER AT HOME."DR. RAUL VAZQUEZHAS BEEN A FAMILYDOCTOR FOR 30YEARS AND ISCURRENTLYPRACTICING AT G-HEALTH ENTERPRISES.HE SAYS IF YOU'REFEELING SICK THIS ISWHAT YOU SHOULDDO:SOT"THE BIGGEST THINGYOU'RE GOING TO RUNINTO IS THE FEVERS,USE MOTRIN ORTYLENOL.

MAKE SUREYOU ARE STAYINGHYDRATED AND ARESOCIAL DISTANCINGBECAUSE THAT'S THEBEST THING YOU CANDO RIGHT NOW."AND IF YOU'RE LIVINGWITH SOMEONE WHOIS SICK OR SOMEONEAT RISK, DR. VAZQUEZSAYS THIS CHART WILLHELP YOU.IT SAYS TO SLEEP INSEPARATE BEDS ANDUSE DIFFERENTBATHROOMS,DO NOT SHARECOMMON HOUSEHOLDITEMS LIKE TOWELSAND CUPS AND CLEANEVERYTHING!SOT RAUL VAZQUEZ"FOLLOW UNIVERSALPRECAUTIONS.

DOYOUR SOCIALDISTANCING.

THESEARE SO IMPORTANTFROM KEEPING THISVIRUS FROM JUMPINGFROM ONE PERSONTO ANOTHER ANDREPLICATING.

IF WEISOLATE, THEN WEWILL HAVE ASIGNIFICANT IMPACT."WE HAVE ALL OF THISINFORMATION RIGHTNOW ON WKBW.COMREBECCA THORNBURG7EWN.LMK IF YOU NEEDANYTHING!BECKAWE'VE SET UP ASPECIAL PAGE ON OURWEBSITE WHERE YOUCAN SEND US YOURQUESTIONS.JUST GO TO WKBW-DOT-COM-SLASH-CORONAVIRUS-QUESTION