US pet owner uses sink as aerobics pool for blind dog during COVID-19 lockdown

A pet owner in Brooklyn, New York transformed her kitchen sink into a makeshift aerobics pool for their blind dog during their self-isolating period caused by COVID-19.

Ryan, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Fluff is 15-years-old, blind, with mild dementia, so she doesn't much like going for walks these days anyway.

"We realised our sink is just the right size to serve as her water aerobics pool, so we stay inside during the pandemic and she gets some exercise." This footage was filmed on March 22.