Watch Italian Hospital Build ICU for COVID-19 Patients in Just Over a Week now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:41s - Published Watch Italian Hospital Build ICU for COVID-19 Patients in Just Over a Week Italian health officials moved quickly and built this intensive care unit in mere days to help patients dealing with COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this