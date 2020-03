Cooped up inside? Here are free, live classes to keep your children busy

IF YOU'RE HANGING OUT IN THEHOUSE WITH YOUR KIDS... NON-PROFIT "FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE OFWISCONSIN'S" FACEBOOK PAGE ISFEATURING LIVE CONTENT LIKEKIDS YOGA, STORY TIME ANDMUSIC CLASS!JULIA FELLO SPOKETO PARENTS WHO ARE TAKINGADVANTAGE OF THESE FREECLASSES ONLINE.

IT'S A STORYTHAT'S NEW TODAY.(áNATá) (CELLPHONE VIDEOAIRDROPPED)00:07 AND EXHALEDOWN [KIDS PUT THEIR HEADSDOWN](áSOTá) LEAH STEIN/MOM OF48:45:55 REPORTER QUESTION:how old are your kids?

ANSWER:I have four kids thank god 8 6and 2 - (kid screams inbackground) 9!

Oh I'm sorrynineLEAH STEIN'S FOUR CHILDRENARE KEEPING HER ON HER TOESASSHE WORKS TO KEEP THEM ALLBUSY IN THEIR BAYSIDE HOME.(áSOTá) LEAH STEIN/MOM OF 48:46:36 one kids learning andthe other kid is coloring onthe wall8:46:40 I mean there'salways action here alwaysWHICHIS WHY IT'S SO HELPFUL THEGLOBAL BRANCH OF 'FRIENDSHIPCIRCLE' CAME TOGETHER TO MAKESURE CHILDREN AND THEIRFAMILIES ARE STILL FEELINGCONNECTED.(áFILE MIKE FIND á)THE NON-PROFIT PROVIDESFRIENDSHIP TO SOMEONE WITHSPECIAL NEEDS.(áNATá)KIDSDOING MORE YOGAEACH DAY ONFACEBOOK LIVE, THERE WILL BEACTIVITIES LIKE YOGA, MUSICAND CRAFTS.(áSOTá) LEAHSTEIN/MOM OF 408:48:06 there'sspecial educators talkingabout what to do withdifferent situations theresanxiety(áNATá) MIKE CAMERA09:09:18 Hi rachel!

SARI (SAYR-EE) SHOVERS (SHOW-VERS) ISTAKING ADVANTAGE OF STORY TIMEWITH HER 4-YEAR-OLD ADAM-WHOMADE SURE WE ALL KNOW:CAMERATALKING I read stories!

AS YOUCAN SEE, SHE'S GOT HER HANDSFULL WITH HER 1-YEAR-OLD JOSHAS WELL.(áSOTá) SARISHOVERS/MOM OF 209:05:50 itsbeen really great havingdifferent story times anddifferent music times 09:06:06were definitely trying to keepa schedule keep a routine sothat's pretty helpful babynoiseTHE HOPE IS THAT EVERYONEHEEDS THE WARNINGS SO WE CANALL COME BACK TOGETHER AGAINSOON.(áSOTá) LEAH 408:49:38 sowere not bored I think weregoing crazy but were not boredthat's for sure(áSOTá) SARISHOVERS/MOM OF 209:07:26hopefully we can stop thespread and move on with ournormal lives (áSTANDUPá)THEFRIENDSHIP CIRCLE OFWISCONSIN'S FACEBOOK PAGEPLANS TO HAVE LIVE EVENTSTUESDAY AS WELLINCLUDINGKARATE, ZUMBA SCIENCE AND ART.YOU CAN LEARN MORE BY CLICKINGTHE LINK ON THIS STORY AT TMJ4DOT COM.JULIA FELLO TMJ4 NEWS.THE FRIENDSHIP CIRLCE OFWISCONSIN'S FRIENDSHIP BAKERYOPENED IN FOX POINT MONTHSAGO.

MANY OF THEIR EMPLOYEESWITH IMPAIRMENTS HAVE AWEAKENED IMMUNE SYSTEMSO WITHTHEIR DOORS CLOSED THEY AREDOING LIMITED DELIVERIES OFTHEIR BAKERY GOODS TO GROCERYSTORES LIKE SENDI