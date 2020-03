Tele-health in Mississippi now < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:42s - Published COVID-19 screening is done via telehealth before an in-person test is scheduled. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tele-health in Mississippi DURING THIS COVID-19 PANDEMICSCOTT.A LOT OF DOCTORS OFFICES LIKEMEA AND HOSPITALS ARE STARTINGTO SEE PATIENTS REMOTELY ISREALITY OF TELEHEALTH IN THEMIDST OF THIS COVID-19.SCARE ONE DOCTOR SEE IT MORECLOSELY PERHAPS THAN OTHERS.DR. JUSTIN TURNER IS WORKINGFROM HOME BECAUSE OF SYMPTOMSTHAT GAVE HIM REASON FOR PAUSEAND THAT’S IMPATIENCE AND OFFICERIGHT NOW OUT OF PRECAUTIONS FOROUR PATIENTS.I DON’T WANT PATIENTS SHOWING UPUP AT THE OFFICE AND THEM BEINGEXPOSED.ANYBODY ELSE THAT MAY HAVECORONAVIRUS HE’S USINGTELEMEDICINE TO TREAT PATIENTSAND KEEP HIS DISTANCE FROM THEOFFICE.THE DOORWAY WAS OPENED BY ARECENT RELAXING OF THE RULES BYTHE STATE MEDICAL LICENSUREBOARD DOCTORS ARE NOWINTERACTING WITH THEIR PATIENTSVIA COMPUTER OR PHONE.MOST PHYSICIANS HAVE SOFTWAREWILL ABLE TO SEE PATIENTS AND ALOT OF THOSE PARTICULAR ENTITIESHAVE A COMPONENT THAT HASTELEHEALTH UNFORTUNATELY EVERYPATIENT IN MISSISSIPPI DOES NOTHAVE CAPABILITIES TO MAYBEACCESS TELEMEDICINE WHICH WEWILL LIKELY REQUIRE EITHER ACOMPUTER MAYBE A SMARTPHONE IPADOR SOMETHING LIKE THAT FOR THOSEPATIENTS.DR. TURNER SAYS A SIMPLE PHONECALL CAN OFTEN DO I HAVE SOMEPATIENTS WHO ARE ON IT AND THEYHAVE THE RESOURCES AND THEY DOTHEIR OWN VIOLENCE AT HOME.THEY WOULD TAKE THEIR BLOODPRESSURE.THEY WERE TO CHECK THEIR HEARTRATE A LOT OF TIMES THAT’S ONTHE BLOOD PRESSURE SOMETIMESTHEY WOULD CHECK THEIRTEMPERATURE.EVEN THOUGH THE DOCTOR IS SEEINGTHE PATIENT REMOTELY THE BILLINGWILL NOT BE REMOTELY APPARENTLYWILL BE TREATED JUST LIKE AREGULAR IN PERSON DOCTOR’S VISITWITH A COPAY.





