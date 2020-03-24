Global  

D-Day veteran issues emotive plea to protect his generation from conronavirus

D-Day veteran issues emotive plea to protect his generation from conronavirus

D-Day veteran issues emotive plea to protect his generation from conronavirus

A 95-year-old D-Day veteran has issued an emotive plea to protect his generation from coronavirus - urging the need of &apos;&apos;staying on the couch&apos;.

War hero Harry Fenn was just a teenager when he played a key role as a medic during the Normandy landings in 1944.

But while he is one of the final few heroes of D-Day still alive, he has pleaded with the younger generations to take simple steps to ensure all his comrades safety - by simply staying at home.

In a video published on Liberation 75’s Facebook page, Mr Fenn urged the public to heed the government’s advice.

