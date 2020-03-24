Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London's Oxford Street deserted after UK lockdown

London's Oxford Street deserted after UK lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
London's Oxford Street deserted after UK lockdown

London's Oxford Street deserted after UK lockdown

A usually heaving Oxford Street in London is almost deserted on Tuesday following new government lockdown measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chris_uk3

Christopher Ryan Oxford Street at rush hour this evening. 5.30. Before lockdown was announced. The public once again ahead of the go… https://t.co/yXdT3B6SUM 13 hours ago

PsychicLC

Leigh-Catherine Deserted Covent garden and oxford street. London..now a ghost town. Usually full of people. #london #oxfordcircus… https://t.co/cPCu3vlcxs 2 days ago

SamYoung841

Samantha Young #FBPE🔶 RT @Ikoniclondon: The streets of London affected by #Covid19uk looked deserted yesterday at 5PM - #tfl, Piccadilly circus, Regent Street,… 2 days ago

biggetywitch

🇬🇧 FrannyBiggetywitch & DaisyDoo🐾🐾 RT @dave204: @StirkCraig66 @crankyoldbag @LMAD_87 I'm in London for the weekend - Oxford Street was deserted this afternoon. Unreal that Br… 2 days ago

dave204

David Fergus @hulllive I was on Oxford Street, London, shopping today - completely deserted - https://t.co/bbtOfIUcTT 3 days ago

dave204

David Fergus @StirkCraig66 @crankyoldbag @LMAD_87 I'm in London for the weekend - Oxford Street was deserted this afternoon. Unr… https://t.co/lTe4xjCNis 3 days ago

tamaraOAikon

Tamara Orlova Alvarez RT @Ikoniclondon: The streets of London affected by #Covid19uk looked deserted yesterday - #tfl @TfL, Piccadilly circus, Regent Street, Ca… 3 days ago

Ikoniclondon

IKON London Magazine The streets of London affected by #Covid19uk looked deserted yesterday at 5PM - #tfl, Piccadilly circus, Regent St… https://t.co/fIzqtuQs0U 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.