Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man suspected in downtown San Diego carjacking arrested after chase

Man suspected in downtown San Diego carjacking arrested after chase

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Man suspected in downtown San Diego carjacking arrested after chase

Man suspected in downtown San Diego carjacking arrested after chase

A man was arrested after police said he carjacked a pickup truck in downtown San Diego and then led officers on a high-speed chase.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man suspected in downtown San Diego carjacking arrested after chase

MEGAN IS GOING TO GET UP TO DATEON WHAT TO EXPECT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.