US Surgeon General Warns Americans 'It's Going to Get Bad This Week' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:00s - Published US Surgeon General Warns Americans 'It's Going to Get Bad This Week' US Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the statement during an interview on NBC's 'Today' show on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this