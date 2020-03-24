Lena Dunham writing interactive novel for Vogue now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published Lena Dunham writing interactive novel for Vogue Lena Dunham is teaming up with Vogue.com to write an interactive romance novel readers can influence while following it in self-isolation. 0

