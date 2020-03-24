Business Loans Available

Must come from your doctor.

This morning small business owners in huntsville can now apply for a loan to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in madison county with what you need to do to qualify.

The non-profit neighborhood concepts is offering loans up to 25 thousand dollars, but only certain businesses qualify.

The businesses needs to be located in huntsville, open for at least a year, and must demonstrate a hardship because of coronavirus.

The money can used to buy supplies, pay salaries or help pay rent.

One representative from the non-profit told us she's already had people reach out for help.

Mary ellen judah, neighborhood concepts inc.

"our small businesses that are already clients we heard from them last week, and they are struggling.

Interestingly enough, right after the briefing, i looked at my phone and i already had 3 emails from folks sharing their story about their small business and their situation and interest in whether or not they can be helped."

After 6 months, the loan would be converted into monthly payments with a 5 percent interest rate.

Right now, the non-profit is answering phone calls and emails remotely.

Right now, the non-profit is answering phone calls and emails remotely.