Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Completely empty train is a very good sign these days

Completely empty train is a very good sign these days

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Completely empty train is a very good sign these days

Completely empty train is a very good sign these days

Completely empty train...good stay home!

Let us essential workers go to and from work safely!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HaraldRingbauer

Harald Ringbauer @iosif_lazaridis @MBTA if train is completely empty in the relaxed schedule than it probably was a very good thing… https://t.co/VeLfFa86JK 4 days ago

ftsov

ftsov @Jon_Clifton78 Again, not completely blue but I do like the London Underground upholstery, taken on a (very empty)… https://t.co/yaxjaoVXQN 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.