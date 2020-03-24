COVID-19 Update: Latest numbers for Clark County now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published COVID-19 Update: Latest numbers for Clark County The Southern Nevada Health District has announced two more patients with 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have died in Clark County. Visit ktnv.com for the latest information. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 Update: Latest numbers for Clark County LEARNED - A TOTAL OF 4 PEOPLEIN SOUTHERN NEVADA HAVE NOWDIED.EVERYONE WHO HAS DIED HAS BEENOVER THE AGE OF 60 WITHUNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS.RIGHT NOW THERE ARE 212COVID-19 CASES IN CLARK COUNTY.ACCORDING THE THE SOUTHERNNEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT ABOUT 20PERCENT OF PEOPLE WHO HAVETESTED POSTIVE AREHOSPITALIZED, ACCORDING TO CSEEAT JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITY -THERE MORE THAN 380,000CONFIRMED CASES GLOBALLY - ANDMORE THAN 100,000 PEOPLE HAVERECOVERED.TODAY - A NEW DRIVE THRU





