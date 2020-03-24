Pinspired Marketplace hand makes face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Still be operating.

Covid-19 is causing many people to rush out and find masks to help protect themselves, causing stores to run out and hospitals to run short.however, some in the community are stepping up to help provide for those still look caleb saylor has more.?

?nat pop of sewing?

Y grandmother... she grew up in the depression, so they always had to do they always depression, so the depression, so they always had to do something with nothing.

Bole how she was raised.

Making something out of nothing.

Something that seems necessary now.

T least it is something we can offer the community that will give them some protection.

Some protection is better than nothing.

Shope hand , they making face masks.

Thanks to panic buying, store bought masks are hard to come by these days and n95 masks are hard to find, even for the medical professionals.

Allen county health commissioner dr. deborah mcmahan says surgical masks and these home made masks wo necessarily protect you from covid-19 like an n95 mhe masks that you have access to protect people f om you, they don protect you from other people...those masks are ok, but e protecting this is something boles erms.- knows, but from working in a skilled-nursing facility, she also knows people and healthcare facilities need some a serious situation with our elderly right now, and with knowing firse facing at we with not being able to get the supplies that we need on a normal basis.

Facebook, found a few patterns and off she went.

?nat pop?

Ast wo elastics?

There some right here.

She says sewing the masks are easy.

And onlye fter two days, they already in high demand.

Actually had two facilities contact me on facebook and ask for masks to be made for their residents.

She can continue to help others as well.

In leo, caleb saylor fox 55 news.