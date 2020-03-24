Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pinspired Marketplace hand makes face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Pinspired Marketplace hand makes face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Pinspired Marketplace hand makes face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Pinspired Marketplace hand makes face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Local boutique shops and other residents are stepping up to make face masks to help the public and healthcare facilities stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pinspired Marketplace hand makes face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Still be operating.

Covid-19 is causing many people to rush out and find masks to help protect themselves, causing stores to run out and hospitals to run short.however, some in the community are stepping up to help provide for those still look caleb saylor has more.?

?nat pop of sewing?

Y grandmother... she grew up in the depression, so they always had to do they always depression, so the depression, so they always had to do something with nothing.

Bole how she was raised.

Making something out of nothing.

Something that seems necessary now.

T least it is something we can offer the community that will give them some protection.

Some protection is better than nothing.

Shope hand , they making face masks.

Thanks to panic buying, store bought masks are hard to come by these days and n95 masks are hard to find, even for the medical professionals.

Allen county health commissioner dr. deborah mcmahan says surgical masks and these home made masks wo necessarily protect you from covid-19 like an n95 mhe masks that you have access to protect people f om you, they don protect you from other people...those masks are ok, but e protecting this is something boles erms.- knows, but from working in a skilled-nursing facility, she also knows people and healthcare facilities need some a serious situation with our elderly right now, and with knowing firse facing at we with not being able to get the supplies that we need on a normal basis.

Facebook, found a few patterns and off she went.

?nat pop?

Ast wo elastics?

There some right here.

She says sewing the masks are easy.

And onlye fter two days, they already in high demand.

Actually had two facilities contact me on facebook and ask for masks to be made for their residents.

She can continue to help others as well.

In leo, caleb saylor fox 55 news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.