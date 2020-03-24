Ambulance caught smuggling passengers across state borders amid India lockdown

Private transport owners have been caught trying to ferry 12 passengers from Andhra to Telangana in the guise of ambulance patients, amid India's coronavirus lockdown.

Footage from Monday (March 23) shows police seize the "ambulance" in which passengers were being ferried across the state's borders.

According to local reports, the transporters are charging between Rs 1,000 and 2,000 per passenger from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, and a standard trip usually costs Rs 250.