SHARE Village extends food pantry operating hours

SHARE Village is extending its food pantry operating hours.

Their pantry is now open 7 days a week to assist those laid of or furloughed because of COVID-19.

Their food pantry is located on 50 N 21 Street, near Fremont and Eastern, and is open from 10 a.m.

To 12 p.m.

