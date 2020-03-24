Kim Kardashian accuses Taylor Swift of 'actually lying' as Famous feud rumbles on 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Kim Kardashian accuses Taylor Swift of 'actually lying' as Famous feud rumbles on Kim Kardashian has accused Taylor Swift of lying about the 2016 video chat she had with her husband Kanye West. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this