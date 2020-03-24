Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound indicated the dramatic postponement while speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JuliaFleming

Julia P Fleming Tokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4aJKXWiyHX 3 seconds ago

BreakingNewPak

BreakingNewsPakistan Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic - https://t.co/N3Y7LdqlsS #Pakistan https://t.co/lnayeGaTcm 10 seconds ago

CJBK

NewsTalk 1290 CJBK #BREAKING Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 https://t.co/ASJ8WN1OUO https://t.co/Q6V5ofKArP 10 seconds ago

ElviaiElvia

Elvia RT @TimesofIsrael: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/2sYHKofopY 12 seconds ago

MalviYug

Yughandhar Malviya RT @globalnews: New on YouTube: Coronavirus outbreak: Japan's PM says 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed to 2021 https://t.co/GjrzrPkJbX 16 seconds ago

NicolasSuarezU

Nicolás Suárez Urrea RT @cnni: BREAKING: The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics have been postponed https://t.co/3417zHpoEP 16 seconds ago

soccerdotcom

SOCCER.COM RT @NBCOlympics: The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Olympic organizers agreed to move the Tokyo Games to 2021. https://t.co/sZb1… 18 seconds ago

thefangarage

TFG The Summer @Olympics have been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing #CoronavirusPandemic; but the event will retain… https://t.co/Rf0QjrI9fO 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.