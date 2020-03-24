Holland America Cruise Ship With 42 Sick People Headed To Port Everglades now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published Holland America Cruise Ship With 42 Sick People Headed To Port Everglades A Holland America cruise ship with with 42 sick people aboard is heading to South Florida and is expected to dock next week, but it’s not known yet whether the sick people actually have coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports. 0

Tweets about this Jennifer Holland, PhD The Zaandam has been unable to find anywhere to dock since March 14 including Chile, Hawaii and Panama and is now o… https://t.co/OhEiQ6pprB 10 minutes ago 💜 RT @BrianEntin: Holland America Cruise Ship Zaandam is on its way to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale with 42 sick passengers. It is off… 10 minutes ago richard fries Cruise ship with 42 people with flu-like symptoms headed to Fla. https://t.co/YVWp9rhpl8 12 minutes ago 🇯🇲Social Distancing🇯🇲 MS Zaandam, which is carrying 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members, reported that 13 of its passengers and 29 crew… https://t.co/cft7UsVmuE 19 minutes ago Christian Seiberlich 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇸🇪 A day in the life of a passenger in lockdown aboard a Holland America cruise ship where 42 people have reported fee… https://t.co/IjcGcV4vqc 20 minutes ago Microsoft News Cruise ship with 42 people with flu-like symptoms headed to Fla. https://t.co/G5nQC4Srjv 27 minutes ago Gloria 'Get us the***off': Nearly 250 Canadians aboard ship with passengers, crew exhibiting flu-like symptoms https://t.co/QpWFTHzct1 32 minutes ago Ann of Pompano RT @CBSMiami: A Holland America cruise ship with with 42 sick people aboard is heading to South Florida and is expected to dock next week,… 35 minutes ago