'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON, SAYING: ''I stay home for Kyra Sedgwick….Ah speak of the devil.’’ ''#IStayHomeFor'' was actor Kevin Bacon’s brainchild, designed to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then celebrities all around the world have jumped on his bandwagon, including singer-songwriters Elton John and Mariah Carey, soccer legend David Beckham, and TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "I'm impressed by all of them.

Listen, I, I'm thrilled that people have jumped on board and have jumped on board also with like very, very heartfelt comments.

But I also am looking at and am really touched by a lot of the, you know, people who aren't celebrities because I can see the hashtag IStayHomeFor and there is a lot of, you know, thousands and thousands, and there they're all individual stories of doing something for someone that they care about.’’ Bacon told Reuters that he’s been putting his spare time to good use while self-isolating.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "Well, you know, we love to cook.

So we've been cooking a lot and we like the challenge of trying to figure out what's just in, what's lying around the pantry and make something good from it.

And we've been playing a lot of music.

You know, we have a lot of instruments around the around the house." (SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "My wife has decided that you, she's a she, she does puzzles, as far as I know, I've never seen her do a puzzle.

I've never done a puzzle with her in thirty one years of marriage.

But there's a puzzle sitting there and maybe someday we'll get to it." While he's having fun keeping himself busy, he also said he hopes to be back at work soon.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "My hope is that will, you know, eventually get back to some sense of normalcy, and we'll be able to be up and running.''