Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs

'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs

'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs

Kevin Bacon might be encouraging people to stay at home on social media with his trending hashtag #IStayHomeFor, but he and his family have found fun cooking together and making music as they find themselves holed in at home in California.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON, SAYING: ''I stay home for Kyra Sedgwick….Ah speak of the devil.’’ ''#IStayHomeFor'' was actor Kevin Bacon’s brainchild, designed to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then celebrities all around the world have jumped on his bandwagon, including singer-songwriters Elton John and Mariah Carey, soccer legend David Beckham, and TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "I'm impressed by all of them.

Listen, I, I'm thrilled that people have jumped on board and have jumped on board also with like very, very heartfelt comments.

But I also am looking at and am really touched by a lot of the, you know, people who aren't celebrities because I can see the hashtag IStayHomeFor and there is a lot of, you know, thousands and thousands, and there they're all individual stories of doing something for someone that they care about.’’ Bacon told Reuters that he’s been putting his spare time to good use while self-isolating.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "Well, you know, we love to cook.

So we've been cooking a lot and we like the challenge of trying to figure out what's just in, what's lying around the pantry and make something good from it.

And we've been playing a lot of music.

You know, we have a lot of instruments around the around the house." (SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "My wife has decided that you, she's a she, she does puzzles, as far as I know, I've never seen her do a puzzle.

I've never done a puzzle with her in thirty one years of marriage.

But there's a puzzle sitting there and maybe someday we'll get to it." While he's having fun keeping himself busy, he also said he hopes to be back at work soon.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "My hope is that will, you know, eventually get back to some sense of normalcy, and we'll be able to be up and running.''




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaxOverdriveTV

Maximus Overdrive TV 'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs https://t.co/kvPhcQMEUS 22 hours ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson 'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs https://t.co/CITycMFkpK #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/eQo2iHavSS 23 hours ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts 'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs https://t.co/fT6ljvkXR9 23 hours ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 ‘IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon’s lockdown life and other celebs https://t.co/kWCVypRHPC 23 hours ago

on_todat

THINGS ON INTERNET TODAY Actor Kevin Bacon starts #IStayHomeFor challenge during Coronavirus lockdown The Internet challenge has roped in El… https://t.co/wvIbHGmXxw 1 day ago

on_todat

THINGS ON INTERNET TODAY Actor Kevin Bacon starts #IStayHomeFor challenge during Coronavirus lockdown The Internet challenge has roped in El… https://t.co/5B8AnNUQZ8 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.