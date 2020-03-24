Lane County Jail temporarily moves to online-only visitation

This morning..the lane county jail is making changes to comply with governor kate brown's latest executive order.

Starting today -- the jail is temporarily moving to online-only visitors for inmates.

The jail already had video visitation.

There are a limited number of kiosks in the lobby used for video... but now they're encouraging access from home.

The sheriff's office made the announcement on their facebook page.

Officials says inmates will get a set amount of free video visitation minutes from the phone provider.

Typically inmates would receive one free video visit each week in addition to their normally scheduled social visitation.

Friends and family can log on to a website from home and talk with an inmate.

Officials did not say when in-person visitation will begin again.

