For many, coronavirus can be managed at home

For many, coronavirus can be managed at home

For many, coronavirus can be managed at home

Health professionals at Rome Memorial Hospital say many people who contract coronavirus will have minor symptoms, that can be managed at home with over-the-counter treatments.

For many, coronavirus can be managed at home

Thior most peop, coronavirus symptoms can be managed apowers.

Rome memorial hospital's chief medical officer says for most people, coronavirus symptoms can be managed at home.

Dr. andrew bushnell says the majority don't need covid-19 testing or additional medical care because currently, there is no treatment for the virus other than supportive care. Rome memorial hospital has created a pre-exposure self tracking tool to help people monitor their symptoms, risks and activities to protect our community.

The tool is a simple checklist which can be filled out daily.

It includes medical information such as temperature and respiratory symptoms, as




