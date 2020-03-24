Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Missouri Cases Grows to 183 (3-23-20)

Missouri Cases Grows to 183 (3-23-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Missouri Cases Grows to 183 (3-23-20)
Missouri Cases Grows to 183 (3-23-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Missouri Cases Grows to 183 (3-23-20)

The clinton county case comes as the total number of covid-19 cases in missouri grows to 183.

There have now been five deaths statewide after two more today..

Covid-19 has been billed as a virus targeting the elderly.

But as we see in the clinton county case-- as elsewhere around the state the breakdown in age of those who have been affected shows all age groups can contract the virus.

As the chart shows, there have been 47 positive cases in people up to 29 years of age, 22 cases in those 30 to 39, 18 cases for those 40 to 49, 39 cases for those in their 50s and another 30 in those 60 and up.

The governor's staff saying today they're working to secure more healthcare- related supplies to battle the virus.

, (sot ) all state office buildings, including the capitol are now closed, as of today -- with only essential personnel staffing.

The governor also signed an executive order allowing restuarants to sell unprepared food products.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

columbiatribune

Columbia Tribune This morning, the number of #coronavirus cases in Missouri was reported to be 47. The state data continues to show… https://t.co/tsNGU8bmOb 4 days ago

COAGBFashion

Valerie Richardson RT @KTVOTV: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is ordering all local elections scheduled for April 7 to be postponed until June 2 as the number of r… 6 days ago

KTVOTV

KTVO Television Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is ordering all local elections scheduled for April 7 to be postponed until June 2 as the… https://t.co/LCx9c2Zr4G 6 days ago

Liz_Chiarello

Liz Chiarello RT @GilbertBailon: Count of COVID-19 cases in Missouri grows to six. Latest in Greene County in the Springfield area. https://t.co/SCpV1p8O… 1 week ago

GilbertBailon

Gilbert Bailon Count of COVID-19 cases in Missouri grows to six. Latest in Greene County in the Springfield area.… https://t.co/Gj9pPnwtlL 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.