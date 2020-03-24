Missouri Cases Grows to 183 (3-23-20)

The clinton county case comes as the total number of covid-19 cases in missouri grows to 183.

There have now been five deaths statewide after two more today..

Covid-19 has been billed as a virus targeting the elderly.

But as we see in the clinton county case-- as elsewhere around the state the breakdown in age of those who have been affected shows all age groups can contract the virus.

As the chart shows, there have been 47 positive cases in people up to 29 years of age, 22 cases in those 30 to 39, 18 cases for those 40 to 49, 39 cases for those in their 50s and another 30 in those 60 and up.

The governor's staff saying today they're working to secure more healthcare- related supplies to battle the virus.

, (sot ) all state office buildings, including the capitol are now closed, as of today -- with only essential personnel staffing.

The governor also signed an executive order allowing restuarants to sell unprepared food products.