Funerals Are Now Taking Place Online Due to COVID-19 Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised funeral directors to move their services online.

David Berendes, CDC, via statement Days after the recommendation, families who've recently lost loved ones are struggling with the concept.

Garrett Galindo, to CNN Business Garrett Galindo, to CNN Business Garrett Galindo, to CNN Business According to CNN, the U.K. has also implemented live-streamed funerals.

China and Italy have temporarily banned funerals until further notice.

