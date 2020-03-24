Funerals Are Now Taking
Place Online Due to COVID-19 Last week, the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) advised funeral directors
to move their services online.
David Berendes, CDC,
via statement Days after the recommendation,
families who've recently lost loved
ones are struggling with the concept.
Garrett Galindo, to
CNN Business Garrett Galindo, to
CNN Business Garrett Galindo, to
CNN Business According to CNN, the U.K.
has also implemented
live-streamed funerals.
China and Italy have
temporarily banned
funerals until further notice.