$100M in homeless aid coming to CA cities and counties during pandemic

New this morning - the state is distributing 100 million dollars to the state's largest cities and every california county.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in chico to break down what this emergency grant funding means.

This money can be used to build new shelters, maybe even increasing shelter capacity for shelters like this one behind me.

All this money comes from senate bill 89 - it was signed into law by governor gavin newsom on march 17th.

That law authorizes 1 billion dollars of aid to combat the coronavirus.

California's largest cities will receive 42 point 9 million dollars while the state's 58 counties will receive 27 point 3 million.

Local housing assistance programs known as contiuum of care will receive nearly 30 million dollars adding up to that 100 million dollars.

In chico jafet serrato action news now.

Governor gavin newsom has previously noted that it's important to take care of the homeless and to provide them with immediate housing options during the stay at home order.###