City Shelter in Place (3-24-20)

New restrictions taking effect overnight to try and stop the spread of coronavirus in st.

Joseph...the city asking all residents to shelter in place beginning one minute after midnight.

The order only allows for people to leave their homes for essential travel -- which includes most workplaces and trips to get groceries, food or medicines.

City leaders say the decision was tough but the only way to protect the community.

(sot mayor bill mcmurray/st.

Joseph) again the went into effect at 12:01 am today.

It will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on april 2nd.

The city has a call center set up to help answer any questions surrounding the coronavirus or the shelter-in- place... calls are answered monday through friday... from 8 a-m to 9 p-m.

And saturday and sunday from 10 a-m to 7 p-m.

The number -- 271-4613.