Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > City Shelter in Place (3-24-20)

City Shelter in Place (3-24-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
City Shelter in Place (3-24-20)
City Shelter in Place (3-24-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

City Shelter in Place (3-24-20)

New restrictions taking effect overnight to try and stop the spread of coronavirus in st.

Joseph...the city asking all residents to shelter in place beginning one minute after midnight.

The order only allows for people to leave their homes for essential travel -- which includes most workplaces and trips to get groceries, food or medicines.

City leaders say the decision was tough but the only way to protect the community.

(sot mayor bill mcmurray/st.

Joseph) again the went into effect at 12:01 am today.

It will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on april 2nd.

The city has a call center set up to help answer any questions surrounding the coronavirus or the shelter-in- place... calls are answered monday through friday... from 8 a-m to 9 p-m.

And saturday and sunday from 10 a-m to 7 p-m.

The number -- 271-4613.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lesleyanton

Lesley Anton 👇👇👇👇 Except our governor didn’t quite get the memo @BrianKempGA @GovKemp about asymptomatic carriers. So replace hi… https://t.co/DsgBfvbIOv 2 minutes ago

her_superman15

Germaine 💸 RT @wsbtv: #BREAKING: Atlanta mayor announces 14-day stay at home order: https://t.co/YczGCoIG5w https://t.co/CYJQm5gqRn 2 minutes ago

JoshuaWDelano

Joshua Delano RT @KenWebsterII: #Houston 4 days ago: we will prosecute anyone who says the city is going to shelter-in-place. Houston yesterday: even th… 2 minutes ago

unicornosis

Kay Profundo @treylane On the eve of the city issuing shelter-in-place orders, The Company declares themselves "Essential" even… https://t.co/qhlD825aiO 2 minutes ago

EarlierPilot85

SabariGanesh @cityofplanotx Is our city also implementing shelter in place? If so, could you let us know when? 3 minutes ago

jimlb314

Jim brown RT @VivaciousVeva: Neither Devin Nunes nor Garry Bredefeld are public health experts. I am. The City of Fresno has not created a "lock down… 3 minutes ago

UptownDallasInc

Uptown Dallas, Inc. Our newsletter is your information destination for all things Uptown and, right now, all updates about the COVID-19… https://t.co/jTTCXpsUOQ 3 minutes ago

lonestarlinda

La Ghostia RT @jesus_jimz: I’m headed to a Collin County presser today, where we’re expected to learn about city shelter-in-place orders. What questio… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.