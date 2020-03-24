Global  

Tweets about this

Federista93

TeJaL RT @NDTVProfit: Debit card holders who withdraw cash from any other bank ATM can do it free of charge for next three months: Finance Minist… 1 minute ago

vvr_murthy

Vvr Murthy RT @ANI: #WATCH Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs the media in Delhi https://t.co/DasVFDRCas 2 minutes ago

Schoolofstocks

Trade boi Government Readying Economic Package, Says Finance Minister The government may come up with an economic package to… https://t.co/7xPDIT16mN 3 minutes ago

psgtheultimate

Prabhjot Singh GANDHI RT @ndtv: "Centre to announce an economic package to tackle #coronavirus on priority soon," tweets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, add… 4 minutes ago

Yagnasai1995

YSK RT @ANI: Debit card holders who withdraw cash from any bank's ATM can do it free of charge for the next 3 months: Union Finance Minister Ni… 4 minutes ago

ANDROIDBABA

Manto RT @ANI: There shall not be any minimum balance requirement fee (in bank accounts): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 6 minutes ago

SuperheroesTech

Tech Superheroes Government Readying Economic Package, Says Finance Minister https://t.co/Dvglix9icS https://t.co/WZO8SLBooh 9 minutes ago

