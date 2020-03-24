How social distancing rules changed this funeral in Australia

This chapel is set up to adhere to social distancing rules for a funeral service, to be held on March 31 at Taylor and Forgie Funerals in Gawler, South Australia.

The footage, taken on Tuesday (March 24) by Helen Wildash, documents the seating arrangement for her mother's funeral service.

Helen told Newsflare that mourners won’t be able to stay for a wake and the service will also be live-streamed.

On Tuesday (March 24) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison limited funerals to just TEN people.