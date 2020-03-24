Cafe Au Main Shopping - 3/23/20

The ongoing outbreak has a columbus restaurant changing up its business model, for the time being..

Cafe on main isn't just serving up plate lunches.

The staff is helping people stock up on food and other supplies they may not be able to find in the grocery store.

Customers will be able to buy casseroles and soups.

And they can even get bread,milk, and toiletries.

Doors are open from 11am-12pm for senior citizens.

The general public is welcome to shop from 1pm-2pm.

"yesterday we cooked around 40 casseroles and we sold them all out so actually we're had our cooks here again this morning.

As the demand comes we will actually bring in more from our food vendors we were in close contact when we ordered i will have everything here tomorrow."

The restaurant will continue this shopping availability for as long as possible.

Stinger