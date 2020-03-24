Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cafe Au Main Shopping - 3/23/20

Cafe Au Main Shopping - 3/23/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Cafe Au Main Shopping - 3/23/20

Cafe Au Main Shopping - 3/23/20

The ongoing outbreak has a Columbus restaurant changing up its business model, for the time being.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cafe Au Main Shopping - 3/23/20

The ongoing outbreak has a columbus restaurant changing up its business model, for the time being..

Cafe on main isn't just serving up plate lunches.

The staff is helping people stock up on food and other supplies they may not be able to find in the grocery store.

Customers will be able to buy casseroles and soups.

And they can even get bread,milk, and toiletries.

Doors are open from 11am-12pm for senior citizens.

The general public is welcome to shop from 1pm-2pm.

"yesterday we cooked around 40 casseroles and we sold them all out so actually we're had our cooks here again this morning.

As the demand comes we will actually bring in more from our food vendors we were in close contact when we ordered i will have everything here tomorrow."

The restaurant will continue this shopping availability for as long as possible.

Stinger




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sharon58642664

sharon @uk_rants @FriseSally @DavidVidecette @Steveplfc it's just me I spose people shopping together in laundrettes toget… https://t.co/IAuBMoj43x 8 hours ago

IceFactory

NINJA ICE FACTORY Looking for English teachers (Naha, Okinawa) Hello, My name is Jin in Naha, Okinawa. I am running small cafe near… https://t.co/mxB1tCkpbW 1 day ago

IdaBudrose

J sing @GladysB So a cafe on the main street will have to close because of no foot traffic but a cafe in a crowded foodcou… https://t.co/6a34dQO0Nx 2 days ago

main_st_farm

Main Street Farm We are offering call in market orders with curbside pick up. For larger shopping orders, consider making a private… https://t.co/pYIdKlI6TO 2 days ago

Fazl_e_Kareem

Sense&Sensibility @Kashifabbasiary In Manchester Kashif. Old Trafford. Trafford center's main attractions are shut. cafe, restaurant… https://t.co/qy94Q67d0B 2 days ago

dancelightning

Dancing Lightning 🕷 ⭐ @leonrestaurants @annaamatorights This kind of idea will be very welcome particularly in towns which have lost thei… https://t.co/CVtCZ4qMNB 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.