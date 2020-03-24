Walmart opening early for senior shoppers now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:27s - Published Walmart opening early for senior shoppers Walmart stores are opening an hour early to allow senior shoppers to get what they need with less stress. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Walmart opening early for senior shoppers PARTNERSHIP RELEASE THEIRFINDINGS.THEY HAVE A NEW REPORT AT 9:00.





You Might Like

Tweets about this