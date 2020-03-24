Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump jokes as Dr. Birx said she had a fever

Trump jokes as Dr. Birx said she had a fever

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Trump jokes as Dr. Birx said she had a fever

Trump jokes as Dr. Birx said she had a fever

President Trump moved away from Dr.Deborah Birx when she said she had a low-grade fever.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

irismadams

iris adams 🌊✡ 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 🇨🇲 ✝🌊 YOU GOT THE DUMB LEADING THE DUMB!!! SHE REALLY SAID HE WOULDN'T HAVE SPREAD IT BC HE WOULD BE DOING ALL THAT IS CO… https://t.co/MenluIyPhb 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.