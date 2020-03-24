Bloomberg Campaign Workers Sue Them

Global  

Former Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is being sued.

A former worker on Bloomberg's campaign filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against him on Monday.

The staffer said she and other staffers were tricked into the job.

When Bloomberg entered the race he promised to keep his campaign running through the election, whether or not he stayed in it.

But last week, he broke his promise.

He laid off his remaining staff.

He transferred $18 million to the Democratic National Committee instead of paying the salaries and benefits he promised.

Donna Wood, who worked on the Bloomberg campaign in Miami, is the staffer behind the lawsuit.

