BC Promises Unemployed Workers A 'One-Time Tax-Free' Payment Of $1,000

The COVID-19 crisis has hit workers hard, to say the least.

Thankfully, the provincial government has just announced that they will be coming through with some financial support in B.C. Anyone who&apos;s been unable to work because of the pandemic will qualify for a one-time payment of $1,000.

Whether you&apos;re collecting EI or not, you can collect this payment.

