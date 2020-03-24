Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Message of Hope: Annettra Jones

Message of Hope: Annettra Jones

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Message of Hope: Annettra Jones

Message of Hope: Annettra Jones

Monday's "Message of Hope" comes to us from Annettra Jones, of St.

Andrew United Methodist Church.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Message of Hope: Annettra Jones

United methodist church.

The late martin luther king jr. once said that all mankind is tied together.

All life is interrelated.

We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality tied in a single garment of destiny.

Whatever affects one directly affects another indirectly.

We are in a season of uncertanty and unsettling and ya'll we are in this together.

Jesus was asked what is the greatest commandment?

He said yes love your lord god with all your heart and strength, but love your neighbor as yourself.

Let's love our neighbor by washing our hands, practicing social distancing and picking up the phone to check on one another.

I want to encourage you today that we will get through this together.

Rest.

Breathe.

Love god.

Love yourself.

Love your neighbor.

We will get through this wilderness moment.

May god be with you and may the peace of god be with you and your family.

Join the morning crew tomorrow




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.