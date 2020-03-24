Message of Hope: Annettra Jones

United methodist church.

The late martin luther king jr. once said that all mankind is tied together.

All life is interrelated.

We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality tied in a single garment of destiny.

Whatever affects one directly affects another indirectly.

We are in a season of uncertanty and unsettling and ya'll we are in this together.

Jesus was asked what is the greatest commandment?

He said yes love your lord god with all your heart and strength, but love your neighbor as yourself.

Let's love our neighbor by washing our hands, practicing social distancing and picking up the phone to check on one another.

I want to encourage you today that we will get through this together.

Rest.

Breathe.

Love god.

Love yourself.

Love your neighbor.

We will get through this wilderness moment.

May god be with you and may the peace of god be with you and your family.

