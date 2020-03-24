Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown

India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown

India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday (March 24) a total lockdown starting at midnight.

This video captured on Sunday (March 22) shows deserted streets in Rajkot, Gujarat, India.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday (March 24) a total lockdown starting at midnight.

This video captured on Sunday (March 22) shows deserted streets in Rajkot, Gujarat, India.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RationalLeft

RationalLeft RT @joshtpm: India’s Population Of 1.3 Billion Under Lockdown For Three Weeks https://t.co/cWjkPJO26Q via @TPM 7 minutes ago

wengsalvacion

Rowena L. Salvacion RT @AmeetRKini: The entire country of India, with 1.4 billion people (18% of the world's population) under lockdown for 21 days. 8 minutes ago

prespolitics

Morey Schapira TPMElection: India’s Population Of 1.3 Billion Under ‘Total Lockdown’ For Three Weeks https://t.co/LhjmBzQtOh 8 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web India’s Population Of 1.3 Billion Under ‘Total Lockdown’ For Three Weeks https://t.co/cGxiajkkEc https://t.co/iTXFGyw0Cb 12 minutes ago

odutola

Ade Odutola PM @narendramodi: Entire India (population: 1.35 billion) to be put under lockdown from midnight today… https://t.co/DuFcgIlLRO 15 minutes ago

ErinDanielleJ

💜 If India, with a population of over 1.3 BILLION, can go under lockdown, so can the United States. https://t.co/RrIZ1SBgZh 16 minutes ago

williamcfoster

William RT @AmeetRKini: The entire country of India, with 1.4 billion people (18% of the world's population) under lockdown for 21 days. https://t.… 16 minutes ago

1n3br14t3d

殺された ⛩ RT @TPM: India’s Population Of 1.3 Billion Under Lockdown For Three Weeks https://t.co/dzjG6RYVH7 https://t.co/iHL55ZypnG 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.