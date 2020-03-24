Global  

What To Know About The $1.8 Trillion CoronaVirus Stimulus

The federal government is set to give a bailout to industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, from airlines to tourism.

A bailout is not strictly free money from the government, and could come in the form of loans or grants with limitations.

Business Insider explained the details of the bailout bill.

A $500 billion fund proposed in current legislation to help industries like airlines and tourism.

