Ford Says Ontario Students Aren’t Going Back To School On April 6 Anymore 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published Ford Says Ontario Students Aren’t Going Back To School On April 6 Anymore Put those back-to-school plans on hold. Premier Doug Ford has officially announced on March 23 that Ontario school closures will remain in force beyond the anticipated date of April 5. Classes were cancelled for two weeks after March Break but provincial students won't be heading back to class anytime soon. 0

