Hakkasan Group announces layoffs, furloughs amid coronavirus shutdown

Hakkasan Group joins a growing list of companies to announce layoffs and furloughs amid a statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For a list of companies hiring during the pandemic visit ktnv.com.

