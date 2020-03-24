10 Things Mulatto Can't Live Without

- I never did this before.[clapperboard slams][laughing]What's up GQ?It's Mulatto Big Lotto,and these are my essentials.[upbeat hip hop music]One thing first and foremost,I cannot live without God.So I keep my,can you see it?That's called an ankh,and that's the earliest form of a cross.So I keep that on my neck.Period.I go everywhere.I pray before my shows,I pray when we're on the road,before we get in the car.If you ever see me and I'm just like this,I'm praying real quick,you know what I'm saying?Me and God are tight.Tight like Mike.So this is my perfume.I got a lot of perfumes.This is Baccarat today,and this is for rich [beep].It smell like money and good [beep].This my perfumeand [beep] well whenyou smell good, period.I got Dior.I got Chanel.Versace, Versace.I got all that,but this my favorite onebecause it cost the mostand it shows in the smell.This is the red bottleso its like more potent or whatever.It got more oil in it.I got this one.I ain't gonna lie.I don't care [beep] how rich I get.I love me a booster.I got this one with swipe swipe, so.Shout out my plug in Atlanta.Right here we got a Gucci hoochie.You understand.I got on all Gucci today,so I brought out the Gucci hoochie.I like to match my bagswith whatever outfitI got on, so.Today we went with the blueGucci because I got on Gucci.And there's racks in here.[beep] Don't touch.I got some cash in here.I got some airpods.I'm not gonna open thecase cause they dirty.I got a Chanel receipt in here too.I got hella receipts in here.The government trying to get me babyand I ain't gonna let them get it.This right here is my glitter.I'm really getting y'all free dripbecause y'all be asking melike how I be shining on stage.This is the free game right here.This one I got from the sex store.So it's really, hm.- [Interviewer] Why the sex store?- The sex store got that real [beep].I don't want that damndollar store [beep].This the real deal.So you know what I'm sayingand it smell good too.It makes you wanna lick, lick, lick.This the liquid version.So you mix these two togetherand you gonna be shining.Shine bright like a diamond.- [Interviewer] So they'renot for different occasions?- No, you gotta do theseboth at the same timenot for different occasions.They for everyday use.I've been wearing glitter probably sinceI seen myself on stage for the first timebecause I was like,"Ooh, I need to be shining,so I put a little glitter on that.Lotion, oil, with some glitter.Don Julio little shot shot here and therebefore I go rock out on stage.This is that got it.Don't play with Don Julio.I used to drive the Henny boatuntil I went to Mexicoand they introduced me to Don Julio.My life ain't been the same since, no cap.This tequila, baby.And when I feel like going bigon y'all a little bit [beep]I get the 1942,but this everyday, youknow what I'm saying.Pour up.When I drove the Henny boat likeI was on the Henny for a long timeuntil I met the tequila boat in Mexico.Baby, it went down in Mexico.I went there for my 21st birthdayand life ain't been the same since.I party different, youknow what I'm saying.So I was like [beep] I'll drink.I want some of that.So they put me on this boatand it's been up ever since.So when you, when you'reon that Don Julio boatyou gotta level yourlife out with some water,you know what I'm sayingand specifically Core water.They really need to cut the shitbecause I be promotingthe [beep] out this water.Core water is the bestwater if you ask me, period.Yes, I could tell the difference in water.I drink hella water to be honest.If I'm not drinking water,then it's some shots of Don Julio.But like, I don't drink sodaand juice and stuff like that.Okay, this is that [beep].You know what I'm saying, period.These right here are some lashes.Don't play with me.So usually I be getting myindividual mink lashes and stuff,but lately I've beentraveling like a [beep]so I been having to do strips.These is essential.Ladies y'all know whatI'm talking about, period.I look like a naked mole ratwithout some lashes okay.So I need these right here.I'm light skinned and mynatural hair is blonde.My real lashes is blonde.Them [beep] look invisible,so I need these lashes.I like my lashes long.I like my lashes thick.This right here is called lace glue, okay.This is a beauty supply store lace glue.It gets even stronger than this,but this one goes good on lace glue.So when I be performingI turn the [beep] up.I put on an actual [beep] show.If you ain't been to one of my showsyou need to come out, period.I turn the [beep] up.So I be sweaty [beep] when I get off stageand that wig might justslip back a little bit,but you just you know clean it up.Hit that lace with someof this and you good.You back regular.That lace glue essential.This what I got with mein New York right now.I can't live without my jewelry.This is a bust down Rollie.I had upgraded my otherwatch 'cause I got,I had just the bezel bust downand everything else was stocked.I bust that [beep] down and put it pink.So I keep this one.And then my chain,I bought this one when I was like 19.I like this necklace.It mean a lot to me 'cause19 you able to buy whole[beep][beep] and this chainwith the big pendant on there,I like that.It's a sign of success at a young age.- [Interviewer] Who'd yougo to bust down the watch?- Vinny did my watchand then Wifey did my chain.- [Interviewer] And why a Rollie?- I feel like Rolex is like the O.G.Like getting money, youknow what I'm saying?The value in Rolex ain'tgoing no damn where.[beep] Been around foryears and it's gonnabe here for years and years to come.We gonna be dropping that muchmoney on some damn jewelry,that [beep] better holdits value for a longgod damn time.Busting it down,I already took the value down,so this [beep] better beat least a valuable brand in this [beep].I don't really do the trendy [beep].I stay with the O.G.

Rolex.I cannot [beep] live without my phone.That's why I'm dying right the [beep] now.Little do you know.I left my phone in a Uber yesterdayand the [beep] Uber drivernot answering the phone.So I don't have no phone right now.I ain't had a phone in over 24 hoursand I'm itchy.I'm itchy.My blood pressure going up.I'm dying.Listen, I can't live without my phone.Instagram the [beep].Like, I got pictures in that phone.But it's okay.'Cause we gonna wipe that phone.We gonna erase that phone.I was trying to give it,you know what I'm saying?a little time,but I don't think I'mgetting that phone backand what's in that phonecannot [beep] be seen.So that [beep] will be wipedprobably when I leave here.Wiped clean, listen.It's okay.We're just gonna praythat what's in that phonedoes not see the internet, see the world,yes God thank you.[Interviewer] What's in it that youdon't want people to see?- Listen, listen.

Listen.If I tell you,that defeat the purpose.It's just some stuffin there you can't see.Let's just leave it at that okay.Big lotto, big money.Thank y'all for watching.These was my essentials, period.