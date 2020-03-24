Hogan Tours Baltimore Convention Center, Soon To Become Coronavirus Field Hospital now < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:14s - Published Hogan Tours Baltimore Convention Center, Soon To Become Coronavirus Field Hospital The Maryland National Guard is turning the Baltimore Convention Center and attached hotel into a 250-room field hospital for coronavirus patients. 0

