Bucks County Officials Give Update On Coronavirus Cases In County Officials in Bucks County are urging residents to leave testing to those most in need.

MATT PETRILLO, CBS 3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS."THANK YOU, MATT.WITHIN THE LAST HOURAUTHORITIES IN BUCKS COUNTYOFFERED AN UPDATE ON COVID-19CASES THERE.THERE ARE CURRENTLY 69 CASESIN THE COUNTY.THREE PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLYHOSPITALIZED.OFFICIALS URGE BUCKS COUNTYRESIDENTS TO LEAVE TESTING FORTHE VIRUS FOR THOSE MOST INNEED.IF YOU AREN'T REALLY SICK,IF YOU CAN TAI HOME, AND YOUARE FEELING WELL ENOUGH,NERVOUS, MAY HAVE CORONAVIRUS,THOSE ARE THE PEOPLE WE DON'TWENT TO RUSH OUT.PEOPLE WHO ARE STAY HOMECOMFORTABLY, IF YOU FEEL NOTSHORT OF BREATH, DON'T HAVEANY MAJOR SYMPTOMS OR ASKPEOPLE NOT TO OVERWHELM THEEMERGENCY RAMS JUST TO GETDEATH TEST.THAT WILL SAID, NOT FEELINGWELL, FEEL SHORT OF BREATH,CAN'T GO UP THE STEPS WITHOUTBEING SHORT OF BREATH THOSEKIND OF SITUATIONS, HIGHFEVERS, OF COURSE, WEENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO SEEKMEDICAL CARE.BUCKS COUNTY AUTHORITIES





