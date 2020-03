Downed tree knocks out power to residents who stocked up on food now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:48s - Published Downed tree knocks out power to residents who stocked up on food A downed tree knocked out power to residents in Hull, many of whom stocked up on food. 0

LOSING IT.
MATT?
REPORTER THERE IS NEVER A GOOD TIME TO LOSE POWER, BUT LIKE YOU SAID, THE RESIDENTS WHO STOCKED UP ON FROZEN FOOD AND PERISHABLE ITEMS, THIS COULD NOT HAVE COME AT A WORSE TIME.
WITH A FRIDGE FULL OF FOOD AND HER POWER OUT, CARLA BORROWED TWO COOLERS AND DROVE OUT OF TOWN TO MAKE SURE PERISHABLE DID NOT GO BAD.
I CAN'T REPLACE IT BECAUSE OBVIOUSLY EVERYWHERE AROUND HERE, PEOPLE ARE GETTING FOOD MADLY SO I CAN'T LOSE IT.
REPORTER: CARL AND OTHER RESIDENTS IN THE DARK FOR MORE THAN 12 HOURS AFTER A LARGE TREE CAME CRASHING DOWN, TAKING THE MAIN TRANSMISSION LINE.





