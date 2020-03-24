Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson And Matt Hancock Give Daily Coronavirus Update On First Day Of UK Lockdown

Boris Johnson And Matt Hancock Give Daily Coronavirus Update On First Day Of UK Lockdown

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson And Matt Hancock Give Daily Coronavirus Update On First Day Of UK Lockdown

Boris Johnson And Matt Hancock Give Daily Coronavirus Update On First Day Of UK Lockdown

Following last night’s address to the nation limiting reasons for leaving your home, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives his daily press briefing with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

As the first day of the enforced lockdown draws into evening, there has been confusion around the reasons for leaving your home and busy scenes on tube trains in the morning rush hour.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NormandyOrBust

Beniamino RT @HardingMike: Mad Nocock says coronavirus is government's 'biggest public health campaign in history' – despite no adverts on Facebook o… 7 seconds ago

Mancman10

Ian Matt Hancock doing today's #NewsConference #CoronaVirus Lazy lying Boris Johnson can't be arsed 87 deaths in the U… https://t.co/HMYdxH4Cr7 23 seconds ago

tudartudar

garry hope RT @Kevyla: Matt Hancock says coronavirus is government's 'biggest public health campaign in history' – despite no adverts on Facebook or I… 24 seconds ago

leebeeesq

lisa brady🍃🍃🌹🍃🍃🌹🍃💚🍃🍃🌹🍃🍃🌹🍃🍃🌹🍃🍃 RT @Avitusparta: Matt Hancock says coronavirus is government's 'biggest public health campaign in history' – despite no adverts on Facebook… 49 seconds ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are giving their daily press briefing as the UK sees its biggest ri… https://t.co/5mDMdhQWPZ 50 seconds ago

iainaitch

Iain Aitch RT @owen_g: UK coronavirus lockdown live: Matt Hancock gives briefing after biggest daily rise in deaths https://t.co/f0q9gi2Mvj 1 minute ago

ChronicleLive

The Chronicle Health Secretary Matt Hancock is giving today's update - watch it live https://t.co/wUexIMeghY 1 minute ago

owen_g

Owen Gibson UK coronavirus lockdown live: Matt Hancock gives briefing after biggest daily rise in deaths https://t.co/f0q9gi2Mvj 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.