BMW’s liter-class-sized S 1000 XR was a home run hit when it debuted five years ago.

The German bike brand wants to capitalize on the success by introducing a smaller and more manageable version in the 2020 BMW F 900 XR (starting at $11,695).

Positioned alongside the F 900 R naked bike, which we recently test rode during the 2020 BMW F 900 R Review First Ride, the Bavarian brand is keen on giving middleweight adventure-sport riders something to lean on…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-bmw-f-900-xr-review-mc-commute/Video/edit: Adam WaheedPhotography: Kevin Wing