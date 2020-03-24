Global  

London police officer instructs customer to wait outside bakery while another is served during lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:22s
Mounted police officers in London asked a customer to wait outside a bakery while another customer was being served.

The two police officers arrived and asked one of the customers to come out while another one was being served.

The police officer seemed irritated to see people not respecting social distancing rules on day one of the lockdown.

The incident happened on Roman road, East London around 10:30 a.m on Tuesday (March 24).




