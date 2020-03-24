Instagram page inspires people in KC, across the world to help one another

MANY STORES ACROSSTHE AREA ARE OPENINGSPECIAL HOURS FORTHOSE WHO CAN'T BEAROUND A LOT OF PEOPLE-- DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS.THERE ARE SOME -- WHOCAN'T GO OUT AT ALL --BECAUSE OF THEIRIMMUNE SYSTEM.BUT AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD DISCOVERED --THERE IS A GROUPCOMING TO THEIR RESCUE.While working from home,Julianne DeLassio scrolledthrough Instagram to findsomething goodAnd discovered covid-19messengersA global network of peoplewilling and eager to helpothersJulianne DeLassio/ Kansas City,MissouriI think a lot of people arefeeling a lot of things rightnow.

Anxiety, a lot of fear andare looking for ways to supportin a time where the best thingto do is not go out aroundothersSo DeLassioJulianne DeLassio/ Kansas City,MissouriI have my own car and canpick up or deliver supplies,groceries, medicine, etc.signed up.Julianne DeLassio/ Kansas City,MissouIt seems like a way toleverage the position that I amand be able to support othersin a pretty easy and doablewayEmmalyn Sullivan started theaccountEmmalyn Sullivan/ lives in NewYorkWe're just doing a good,humane thing.

It's just peoplehelping people at a time that isso horriblePeople from across thecountry and the worlddoubling the amount offollowers every day, whichSullivan hopes won't slowdownEmmalyn Sullivan/ lives in NewYorkThere is so much and it's allbad.

It really is just bad.

Soit'sreally nice to have small littlebreaksWhich DeLassio is hoping toprovideJulianne DeLassio/ Kansas City,MissouriI want to be supporting othersand I do have a privilege inthis time of having a job thatallows me to work remotely,and being young andotherwise healthy and accessto a car.

And all of thesethings that make it easier forme to navigate this time thanit would for someone elseAriel Rothfield/ 41 Action News:If you want to become amessenger and helpneighbors, it's really simpleAll you have to do is go theaccount and send a directmessageReporting in Kansas City.

ArielRothfield.

