Field hospital opens in southern Georgia to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

The Emergency Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a field hospital in Marneuli, southern Georgia to combat the country's COVID-19 outbreak.

Footage from Tuesday (March 24) shows rows of empty beds ready for incoming patients.

According to local reports, employees of the Emergency Service worked all night to organise the site.

In addition to the field hospital, a special area was arranged to disinfect personnel who will be in contact with those in the field hospital.