Lafayette Caterpillar plant to temporarily close amid COVID-19 spread

Be without a job as another major lafayette employer closes it's doors.

Caterpillar is suspending operations at some plants, including in lafayette, to quote "align production with customer demand."

News 18 reached out to the company about how long the closure would last and if employees would be paid.

Their response did not answer those questions.

The lafayette caterpillar large engine center employs more than 1,300 people