Lafayette Caterpillar plant to temporarily close amid COVID-19 spread

Lafayette Caterpillar plant to temporarily close amid COVID-19 spread

Lafayette Caterpillar plant to temporarily close amid COVID-19 spread

Lafayette's Caterpillar plant on South Street is set to temporarily close, citing 'customer demand.'

Lafayette Caterpillar plant to temporarily close amid COVID-19 spread

Be without a job as another major lafayette employer closes it's doors.

Caterpillar is suspending operations at some plants, including in lafayette, to quote "align production with customer demand."

News 18 reached out to the company about how long the closure would last and if employees would be paid.

Their response did not answer those questions.

The lafayette caterpillar large engine center employs more than 1,300 people the salvation amry is encouraging people to join the front




