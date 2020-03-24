Global  

India's Prime Minister Institutes World's Largest Lockdown for 21 Days

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
India, a country of 1.3 billion people, will begin a 21-day lockdown on March 24 at midnight.

