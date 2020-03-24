Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pa. Dept. Of Health: 207 New COVID-19 Cases Bring State Total To 851

Pa. Dept. Of Health: 207 New COVID-19 Cases Bring State Total To 851

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Pa. Dept. Of Health: 207 New COVID-19 Cases Bring State Total To 851
There are now 851 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedamnyankee2

DamnYankee ROBOCALLS People being told it's the Health Dept. Notifying them they've been exposed to COVID-19. Scammers selli… https://t.co/8Unnlsc2OR 25 seconds ago

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News JUST IN: Updated COVID-19 numbers from the LDH: No new deaths have been reported in #NWLA, but Caddo is now reporti… https://t.co/sqviyzCQ6M 29 seconds ago

bodzalekvar

Zsuzsa Nemeth RT @BrianEntin: The private labs have officially overtaken the Health Dept. labs in Florida for turning out COVID-19 results. -Quest and La… 2 minutes ago

Genevie45001257

The Lit Bulb RT @ImaniKushan: @JoyAnnReid According to the Fl Dept of Health's interactive map, @GovRonDeSantis is lying through every corner of his mou… 3 minutes ago

msgreiner11

Mary Sue Greiner RT @MayorKincannon: I applaud the Knox County Health Dept.’s Safer at Home Order. This is a necessary step to help stop the spread of COVID… 4 minutes ago

BrianLawson15

Brian Lawson Madison Co. EMA Director reminds that -- Alabama Dept of Public Health has set up a hotline for the public to ask c… https://t.co/3YmJyHal7e 5 minutes ago

K_Schlott

Kelsy Schlotthauer He ended w/ a hypothetical: “If the (health dept.) came… and said, ‘You’ve tested positive for COVID-19; we need… https://t.co/sMlg2w6Boa 7 minutes ago

hopehisey31

hope RT @SteveVoeller: Huge. UA scientists developed and manufactured 1600 COVID-19 test kits this weekend. We hope to make 7000 more this week.… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.